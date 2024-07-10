Tech & Innovation

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Ring, an AI-powered competitor to Oura smart rings

Samsung says the Galaxy Ring will provide health monitoring and AI-enabled insights

By
Bruce Gil
Samsung's new Galaxy Ring will provide users with AI-powered health insights
Samsung’s new Galaxy Ring will provide users with AI-powered health insights

Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of the Galaxy Ring, the company’s first ever smart ring product.

The Galaxy Ring combines Samsung sensors and AI tech to offer customers personalized 24/7 health monitoring. In a press release, the South Korean consumer electronics giant said that health data collected from the ring will be analyzed by its Galaxy AI algorithms to provider users “personalized insights and tailored health experiences.

The ring weighs just between 2.3 grams and 3 grams, depending on its size, and has a battery that lasts up to seven days. It costs $399 and is already available for pre-sale. It will be available in stores on July 24.

Since the ring integrates easily with other Samsung products like its smartphones and smart watches, it could be a major competitor for Oura. The Finland-based company is a pioneer in the smart ring market and has sold over 2.5 million rings since its 2013 founding. Oura, the smart ring market leader, currently holds 52% of the market.

Samsung expects to ship four million Galaxy Rings in 2025, CNBC reported.

What the new Galaxy Ring can track:

  • 😴 Sleep: The Galaxy Ring can track a variety of sleep metrics including movement, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rate.
  • 🔄 Menstrual cycle: The smart ring can also monitor a person’s menstrual cycle by monitoring overnight skin temperatures.
  • ❤️ Heart rate: It can also monitor a user’s heart rate and alert them when its unusually high or low.
  • 🏃‍♂️Exercise: The Galaxy Ring will also be able to automatically detect and track when a person is exercising and provide inactive alerts.