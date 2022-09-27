Samsung India has launched its own credit card in India in partnership with Axis Bank.

“...The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, powered by Visa, is our next big India-specific innovation that will change the way our customers buy Samsung products and spend on services through a series of industry-leading features,“ Ken Kang, president and CEO of Samsung South-West Asia said yesterday (Sep. 27) at the launch of the card.

Apple, too, offers its customers credit cards, although not in India.

What Samsung’s credit card has to offer?

With this credit card, Samsung consumers will get 10% in cashback over and above all existing offers and services around the year. The card will also offer services such as airport lounge access and a 1% fuel surcharge waiver.

Further, Samsung’s credit card services have been classified into two categories: Signature and Infinite. Signature has a monthly cashback limit of 10,000 rupees ($122.8) annually, while Infinite’s limit is Rs20,000.

The credit card will have no minimum transaction amount and no limit on Samsung purchases.



“Cashback credit will take up to 60 days to appear in the user’s profile and will only work on selected channels,” the company said.

Can the card be used only at Samsung’s stores?

Besides the company’s own website, the Samsung Axis Bank credit card will be applicable across offline channels selling Samsung products through Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces.

The users can also use it on digital channels such as Samsung Shop App and Flipkart, and at authorised Samsung Service Centers.