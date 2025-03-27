Savara Inc. (SVRA) reports earnings

In This Story SVRA -2.71%

Savara Inc. (SVRA) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements for the year, showing a net loss of $95.9 million, compared to a net loss of $54.7 million in the previous year. The increase in net loss is attributed to higher research and development expenses related to the MOLBREEVI program.

Research and development expenses increased to $78.0 million from $44.3 million, primarily due to costs associated with clinical trials and manufacturing activities for MOLBREEVI.

General and administrative expenses rose to $25.0 million from $15.7 million, driven by personnel costs and commercial activities.

Savara reported cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $196.3 million as of December 31, 2024, with a working capital of $187.4 million.

The company completed a $93.8 million underwritten offering in July 2024 and raised $24.4 million through at-the-market offerings during the year.

Savara entered into a $200 million loan agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc. in March 2025, with an initial draw of $30 million used to repay existing debt and fund operations.

The company continues to focus on the development and potential commercialization of MOLBREEVI for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP).

Savara's strategy includes establishing a redundant supply chain for MOLBREEVI and engaging in strategic partnerships for commercialization.

The filing outlines various risk factors, including dependence on MOLBREEVI's success, competition, regulatory uncertainties, and financial condition.

Savara's management plans to continue raising capital through equity offerings, debt financings, and strategic collaborations to fund ongoing operations and development activities.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Savara Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.