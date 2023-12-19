Seaweed: It’s always greener

There’s no single solution for fixing climate change, but one resource—one slimy, beautiful, underwater resource—has the potential to lend a big leafy hand. When properly put to use, seaweed can be a major carbon sink, a sustainable source for textiles and dyes for the fashion industry, and even a building material. And industry players are starting to dive deep in search of the green gold. (Presented by Deloitte).

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Pandora

Featuring

Heather Landy is an executive editor of Quartz and co-host of the Quartz Obsession podcast. She is obsessed with bank crises, workplace psychology, and Bono.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Gabriela Riccardi is a deputy editor at Quartz. She is obsessed with British textiles, physical magazines, and haunting Goodwill auctions.

Advertisement

Show notes

SeaCell

Pangaia

Living Ink

The Department of Seaweed, led by Julia Lohmann

Luisa Kahlfeldt, maker of the Sumo diaper

Notpla

Credits

This episode of the Quartz Obsession was produced by Chad Chenail, with additional support from executive editor Susan Howson and head of video Garth Bardsley. Our theme music is by Taka Yasuzawa and Alex Suguira. This episode was recorded at G/O Media headquarters in New York.