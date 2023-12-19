The Quartz Obsession Podcast

Seaweed: It’s always greener

One big piece of the climate puzzle is growing in forests beneath the sea.

ByQuartz Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Seaweed: It’s always greener
Graphic: Vicky Leta

There’s no single solution for fixing climate change, but one resource—one slimy, beautiful, underwater resource—has the potential to lend a big leafy hand. When properly put to use, seaweed can be a major carbon sink, a sustainable source for textiles and dyes for the fashion industry, and even a building material. And industry players are starting to dive deep in search of the green gold. (Presented by Deloitte).

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Pandora

Featuring

Heather Landy is an executive editor of Quartz and co-host of the Quartz Obsession podcast. She is obsessed with bank crises, workplace psychology, and Bono.

Suggested Reading

Tesla, General Motors, Lululemon, AppLovin: Stocks to watch
Cheaper Wegovy, 23andMe shutters, and RFK Jr. cuts FDA jobs: Pharma news roundup
Delaware's 'Billionaire's Bill'; RFK Jr.'s FDA cuts; and Trump's auto tariffs: Politics Roundup
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Tesla, General Motors, Lululemon, AppLovin: Stocks to watch
Cheaper Wegovy, 23andMe shutters, and RFK Jr. cuts FDA jobs: Pharma news roundup
Delaware's 'Billionaire's Bill'; RFK Jr.'s FDA cuts; and Trump's auto tariffs: Politics Roundup
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Related Content

Video game remakes: Revival of the fittest
This climate tech startup is reducing emissions—by feeding seaweed to cattle

Gabriela Riccardi is a deputy editor at Quartz. She is obsessed with British textiles, physical magazines, and haunting Goodwill auctions.

Advertisement

Related Content

Video game remakes: Revival of the fittest
This climate tech startup is reducing emissions—by feeding seaweed to cattle

Show notes

SeaCell

Pangaia

Living Ink

The Department of Seaweed, led by Julia Lohmann

Luisa Kahlfeldt, maker of the Sumo diaper

Notpla

Credits

This episode of the Quartz Obsession was produced by Chad Chenail, with additional support from executive editor Susan Howson and head of video Garth Bardsley. Our theme music is by Taka Yasuzawa and Alex Suguira. This episode was recorded at G/O Media headquarters in New York.

Advertisement