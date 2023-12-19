Seaweed: It’s always greener

There’s no single solution for fixing climate change, but one resource—one slimy, beautiful, underwater resource—has the potential to lend a big leafy hand. When properly put to use, seaweed can be a major carbon sink, a sustainable source for textiles and dyes for the fashion industry, and even a building material. And industry players are starting to dive deep in search of the green gold. (Presented by Deloitte).
Featuring
Heather Landy is an executive editor of Quartz and co-host of the Quartz Obsession podcast. She is obsessed with bank crises, workplace psychology, and Bono.
Gabriela Riccardi is a deputy editor at Quartz. She is obsessed with British textiles, physical magazines, and haunting Goodwill auctions.
Show notes
The Department of Seaweed, led by Julia Lohmann
Luisa Kahlfeldt, maker of the Sumo diaper
