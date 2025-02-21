Markets

Coinbase just got a big win as Trump's SEC drops the case against it

The financial watchdog has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the crypto exchange of selling unregistered securities

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Coinbase just got a big win as Trump&#39;s SEC drops the case against it
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)
In This Story
COIN-0.19%HOOD-0.70%

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to drop its enforcement case against Coinbase, marking a significant shift in cryptocurrency regulation.

Suggested Reading

The Dow plunges 400 points as UnitedHealth drags stocks lower
UnitedHealth is being investigated for its Medicare billing practices — and the stock falls 9%
Meta executives could get big bonuses after big layoffs
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Dow plunges 400 points as UnitedHealth drags stocks lower
UnitedHealth is being investigated for its Medicare billing practices — and the stock falls 9%
Meta executives could get big bonuses after big layoffs
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Following the announcement, Coinbase’s (COIN-0.19%) (COIN) shares rose 3% on Friday morning. The SEC had accused Coinbase of operating an unregistered securities exchange and offering unregistered securities.

Advertisement

Related Content

Coinbase stock slips 4% as it misses profit and revenue expectations
Trump will fuel crypto investing, Coinbase CEO says

Related Content

Coinbase stock slips 4% as it misses profit and revenue expectations
Trump will fuel crypto investing, Coinbase CEO says

The largest U.S. crypto exchange reached an agreement in principle with the SEC to dismiss the litigation, pending approval from the agency’s commissioners. This decision marks a major win for the crypto industry, as the case was a long-standing battle over whether cryptocurrencies should be classified as securities and fall under the SEC’s jurisdiction.

Advertisement

The SEC has not yet commented.

Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong posted on X that he expects the SEC to approve the agreement next week. Then, the case will be fully dismissed, with no fines paid and no changes to Coinbase’s business.

Advertisement

“This is hugely vindicating, especially because many people questioned my decision to engage in litigation with the SEC on this matter in 2023,” Armstrong wrote.

Following the news, shares of Robinhood (HOOD-0.70%) were also up on Friday morning. This is a positive signal for the trading platform, whose crypto division received a Wells notice from the SEC last year for allegedly violating securities laws.

Advertisement

The development is seen as a broader win for the crypto industry, extending beyond Coinbase. Under a pro-crypto Trump administration, the crypto world anticipates a more favorable regulatory environment and clearer guidelines, potentially easing legal pressures on crypto firms and fostering industry growth.