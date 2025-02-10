Earnings Snapshots

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 10, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
SIGI-1.04%

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI-1.04%) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Google Maps now calls the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America instead
Sam Altman to Elon Musk: 'OpenAI is not for sale'
The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing includes financial statements and disclosures for the year, highlighting a 15% increase in revenues to $4,861,664,000 from $4,232,106,000 in 2023. The company reported a net income of $207,012,000, down from $365,238,000 in the previous year.

Suggested Reading

Google Maps now calls the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America instead
Sam Altman to Elon Musk: 'OpenAI is not for sale'
The 5 cities with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Net premiums written increased by 12% to $4,630,001,000, with growth attributed to higher renewal pure price increases and exposure growth on renewal policies.

Advertisement

Related Content

Insurance giant Allstate followed StateFarm in halting home insurance policies for Californians
Elizabeth Warren has a warning about America's banking system under Trump

Related Content

Insurance giant Allstate followed StateFarm in halting home insurance policies for Californians
Elizabeth Warren has a warning about America's banking system under Trump

The loss and loss expense ratio rose to 72.3% from 64.9% in 2023, primarily due to unfavorable prior year casualty reserve development and increased current year casualty loss costs.

Advertisement

Net investment income grew by 17% to $457,051,000, driven by higher interest rates and active portfolio management.

Advertisement

The company recorded $311,000,000 in unfavorable prior year casualty reserve development, mainly in the general liability line of business, reflecting increased loss severities due to social inflation.

Selective's combined ratio increased to 103.0% from 96.5% in 2023, indicating an underwriting loss for the year.

Advertisement

The company's capital resources remain strong, with a debt-to-capital ratio of 14.0% and statutory surplus of $2.9 billion.

Selective plans to continue its strategy of disciplined growth, focusing on rate and non-rate actions to drive underwriting profitability while expanding its geographic footprint.

Advertisement

The company expects a GAAP combined ratio of 96% to 97% for 2025, including net catastrophe losses of 6 points, and after-tax net investment income of $405 million.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Selective Insurance Group Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.