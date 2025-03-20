Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) reports earnings

In This Story SNTI -0.83%

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI-0.83% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's focus on developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its gene circuit platform technologies. Senti's lead product candidate, SENTI-202, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of blood cancers, with initial data showing two out of three patients achieving complete remission.

Senti Biosciences also reported on its collaboration with Celest Therapeutics for the development of SN301A, a product candidate for solid tumors, which is currently in a clinical trial in China.

The company has entered into multiple strategic partnerships, including with Spark Therapeutics and BlueRock Therapeutics, to develop gene and cell therapies for various indications.

Senti Biosciences has identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting and is working on remediation efforts.

The company faces significant risks, including the need for substantial additional funding to continue its operations and the potential impact of global economic conditions on its business.

Senti Biosciences' intellectual property portfolio consists of over 13 issued patents and 214 pending patent applications, which are critical to its competitive positioning.

The company acknowledges the competitive landscape in the biotechnology field, with numerous companies developing similar therapies and technologies.

Senti Biosciences plans to focus on advancing its internal pipeline, establishing strategic collaborations, and addressing major challenges in oncology with its proprietary gene circuit technology.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Senti Biosciences Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.