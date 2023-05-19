Advertisement


Other countries with high gun ownership

The US by far has the most civilian-owned firearms in the world, at 120.5 guns per 100 residents. With more guns than people, and a climbing number of mass shootings each year, the US has not been able to institute gun control. This year alone, the US has had 227 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Serbia has a national association for gun owners, but it is nothing like the NRA in the US, which lobbies politicians to influence gun policy. Gridlocked political disputes on the American right to bear arms have left citizens fending for themselves, with terms like “bulletproof backpack” and “ban guns” being searched on Google by Americans after a mass shooting.

