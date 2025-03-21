Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) reports earnings

In This Story SCVL -4.46%

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL-4.46% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025. filing

The filing reports net sales of $1.2 billion, a 2.3% increase compared to the prior year. This increase was driven by growth in the Shoe Station banner and the acquisition of Rogan Shoes, adding $80.3 million in sales.

Comparable store net sales decreased by 3.9%, primarily due to a decline in Shoe Carnival stores. E-commerce sales remained stable, representing approximately 10% of total merchandise sales.

Gross profit for the year was $428.8 million, with a gross profit margin of 35.6%, slightly down from 35.8% in the previous year. The decrease was attributed to higher occupancy costs.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by $9.8 million to $337.6 million, mainly due to costs associated with the Rogan's acquisition.

Operating income for the fiscal year was $91.2 million, a decrease of 2.5% from the previous year. The decrease was primarily due to the extra week of sales in the prior year and declines in Shoe Carnival stores.

Net income was $73.8 million, or $2.68 per diluted share, compared to $73.3 million, or $2.68 per diluted share, in the previous year. The slight increase was due to pandemic-related tax credits.

The company ended the fiscal year with no debt and $123.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

Shoe Carnival plans to rebanner between 50 to 75 Shoe Carnival stores to Shoe Station stores in Fiscal 2025 as part of a new long-term strategy.

Capital expenditures for Fiscal 2025 are expected to be between $45 million and $60 million, focusing on new store openings, rebanners, and upgrades to the distribution center and e-commerce platform.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, an increase from the previous dividend of $0.135 per share.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Shoe Carnival Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 21, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.