Markets

Short sellers are betting billions against Nvidia stock

Short bets against Nvidia are almost double the value of those against both Apple and Tesla

By
Laura Bratton
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nvidia headquarters on May 21, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Nvidia headquarters on May 21, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
In This Story
NVDA-0.30%AAPL-2.66%TSLA-4.52%MSFT-1.11%

Short sellers are betting billions more against Nvidia than they are Apple and Tesla. Outstanding short bets against Nvidia total $34 billion, S3 Partners’ data reviewed by Reuters shows. That’s nearly double the value of short bets against Apple and Tesla, which stand at $18 billion and $19 billion, respectively.

Suggested Reading

There's an upside for the housing market in all this economic uncertainty — for now
Good inflation reports may hide an unpleasant surprise: Progress probably stalled
Hims & Hers, Zealand, and Roche fall: Why weight loss drug stocks are down today
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

There's an upside for the housing market in all this economic uncertainty — for now
Good inflation reports may hide an unpleasant surprise: Progress probably stalled
Hims & Hers, Zealand, and Roche fall: Why weight loss drug stocks are down today
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Advertisement

Related Content

Nvidia stock keeps rising after it passed Microsoft to become the world's most valuable company
Nvidia just passed Microsoft and is now the most valuable company in the world

Related Content

Nvidia stock keeps rising after it passed Microsoft to become the world's most valuable company
Nvidia just passed Microsoft and is now the most valuable company in the world

Indeed, there are reasons to believe that Nvidia’s stock price will come back to earth from sky-high levels. The AI chipmaker’s shares have surged more than 200% from last year as demand for its semiconductors (i.e. its Blackwell and Hopper GPUs) from Big Tech exploded. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, those of both bears and bulls, and its stock price flew past $1,000 after reporting record-breaking first-quarter earnings. It even recently surpassed Apple as the world’s second-most valuable company. But skeptics worry that the stock market is in an AI bubble that will burst, sending Nvidia’s shares down with it. Nvidia’s very own, highly-concentrated customer base is working to build its own AI chips.

Advertisement

And Nvidia’s dominance is coming under scrutiny from federal regulators. On Thursday, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission reportedly reached a deal to investigate Nvidia — along with Microsoft and Open AI — over potentially anti-competitive behavior in the AI space. That investigation may or may not lead to lawsuits against Nvidia, which would drain the company of resources it could otherwise devote towards potentially innovative AI hardware. Still, experts have noted that a case against Nvidia would be preemptive and is unlikely to succeed.

Advertisement

Though short bets against Nvidia have mounted, they still amount to just 1% of the company’s stock market value, Reuters reported.