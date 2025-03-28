Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) reports earnings

In This Story SILO -5.39%

Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO-5.39% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The filing outlines Silo Pharma's focus on developing novel therapeutics for conditions such as PTSD, anxiety disorders, fibromyalgia, and CNS diseases. The company's lead programs include SPC-15, an intranasal drug for PTSD, and SP-26, a ketamine-based implant for fibromyalgia.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Silo Pharma reported a net loss of $4,392,880 for the year, compared to a net loss of $3,700,683 in the previous year. This increase in net loss is attributed to higher research and development expenses.

Advertisement

Revenue for the year remained consistent at $72,102, derived from license fees. Cost of revenues was $5,838, resulting in a gross profit of $66,264.

Advertisement

Operating expenses increased to $4,771,958 from $3,921,856, primarily due to a significant rise in research and development costs, which totaled $2,368,156.

Advertisement

The company ended the year with a working capital of $5,455,483, supported by $3,905,799 in cash and cash equivalents and $3,174,724 in short-term investments.

Silo Pharma's liquidity is deemed sufficient to meet its obligations for at least the next twelve months.

Advertisement

The filing also highlights the company's strategic partnerships, including license agreements with Columbia University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore, to advance its therapeutic candidates.

Silo Pharma's board of directors comprises experienced professionals, with Eric Weisblum serving as Chairman and CEO.

Advertisement

The company continues to focus on expanding its research and development efforts to bring its therapeutic candidates to market.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Silo Pharma Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 28, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.