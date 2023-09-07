Make business better.™️
Smartsheet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform posted revenue of $235.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $229.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Smartsheet expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 9 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $240 million to $242 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Smartsheet expects full-year earnings in the range of 53 cents to 57 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $950 million to $953 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMAR