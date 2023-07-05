A list of the social media sites trying to compete with Twitter

Meta takes on Twitter



Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has set its gaze on poaching disenchanted Twitter users with its new microblogging app, Threads.

Launch date: July 6, 2023

Pros: Instagram users will be able to login with their existing credentials and can immediately begin posting, reposting, sharing, and liking content.

Cons: Only time will tell. There has yet to be a fully successful Twitter rival, but Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, seems confident he can pull this off. With the number of active Twitter users dropping off, Meta is looking to strike while the iron is hot.