A.I.

SoftBank might invest $25 billion in OpenAI

SoftBank is considering a significant investment in OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
This story incorporates reporting from  NBC Los Angeles, The Wall Street Journal on MSN.com and Reuters.

SoftBank is reportedly in discussions to possibly invest as much as $25 billion in OpenAI. This potential move could mark one of SoftBank’s largest investments in the artificial intelligence (AI) space to date. OpenAI, known for its advanced AI models, including the popular ChatGPT, has been at the forefront of AI innovation.

Starbucks CEO would rather close down stores than keep its open-door policy
Nissan announces job and output cuts at U.S. assembly plants
SoftBank explores investing billions in OpenAI partnership
Starbucks just cut its menu down to size. It’s not what you think
The investment discussions align with SoftBank’s strategy to broaden its portfolio of technology-driven companies. The potential deal indicates SoftBank’s continued interest in leading global tech investments. However, specific terms of the investment and the exact timeline remain undisclosed.

OpenAI has been expanding its footprint in the AI research field with considerable success in recent years. A significant investment from a major player like SoftBank could further bolster its research capabilities and accelerate its growth. Both companies have yet to comment publicly on the ongoing discussions. The investment would reflect SoftBank’s focus on advancing technology and innovation across different sectors.

Related Content

DeepSeek and ChatGPT tackle sensitive questions about China differently
Nvidia and Apple want in on OpenAI

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.