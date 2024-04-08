Today's total solar eclipse could be worth more than $1 billion to the U.S. economy

Watch live: The 2024 total solar eclipse

It’s clear that Monday’s solar eclipse, in which the Moon’s passing will be carving a path of total Sun blockage from Texas to Maine, is going to be generating a lot of economic activity. Travel companies have been offering deals, and lots of businesses are trying to use the astrological phenomenon to drum up sales for all sorts of items that have nothing to do with it.

But how much is all that worth to the economy?

One outfit, the Perryman Group, estimates that the impact could be more than several billion dollars between direct tourist spending ($1.6 billion) and other knock-on consumption (as much as $6 billion).

“While the eclipse is a one-day event, many areas are hoping that the influx of visitors from across the nation and beyond will lead to lasting benefits,” the firm said. “Areas that rarely receive much in the way of widespread or national media coverage are likely to be featured, enhancing the prospects for future tourism as well as other developmental benefits.”

The Perryman Group says that its estimation methodology is based on a system of surveys, industry information, and other inputs that it uses to figure out how much various factors will lead to more or less economic activity. It sells such estimates to clients like corporations and government groups.

The report also ranked the so-called “path of totality” states by how much economic impact they should be expecting to receive due to the eclipse. Coming in first place is Texas ($1.4 billion total impact), where the eclipse will begin making its way through the U.S. In last place is New Hampshire ($2 million), where the eclipse will spending just a bit of time along the state’s northern edge before exiting the country.

