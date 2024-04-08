Lifestyle

Watch live: The 2024 total solar eclipse

The rare celestial event will be broadcast live online, letting you tune in and watch the Moon pass in front of the Sun

ByQuartz Staff
A view of the 2017 total solar eclipse from Madras, Oregon.
A view of the 2017 total solar eclipse from Madras, Oregon.
Image: NASA/Gopalswamy

A rare celestial event is finally upon us after months of anticipation. On Monday, April 8, the Moon will pass between the Earth and the Sun, creating a rare total solar eclipse. The total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the U.S., and Canada, with millions of people along the path of totality.

But don’t worry if you’re outside the so-called path of totality, or if cloudy weather isn’t cooperating where you live — or if you just can’t get away from your desk: You can also watch the total solar eclipse online.

NASA is hosting a livestream of the solar eclipse, starting at 1 p.m. ET on Monday. The broadcast is airing on NASA TV, and on NASA’s website, and will include commentary from experts and astronauts on the International Space Station. The three-hour broadcast will include coverage from cities across the path of totality.

Watch it live below. And check out all our eclipse coverage here.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

