Sony and Honda unveiled a new EV that will be built in Ohio

Sony genuinely shocked the world in 2020 when it rolled out the Vision-S electric sedan concept car, then shocked the world again when it unveiled a crossover concept in 2022. A few months later, Sony announced it was entering a partnership with Honda to actually produce a production car, and at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2023 the brands revealed a production-intent concept called Afeela.



It seems as Sony and Honda really have been serious about building a car together, as Monday at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, the Sony Honda Mobility joint venture (aka SHM) showed off a more production-ready version of the Afeela sedan than what we’ve previously seen. It has slightly redesigned bumpers front and rear with more production-ready lighting setups, real side-view mirrors, a new active rear spoiler, more realistic cutlines and window glazing, and other little details.

The display in the front light bar is called the Media Bar, and it can show info such as vehicle status and weather, in addition to safety warnings. “The Media Bar is also a canvas for self-expression, offering limitless customization possibilities,” according to SHM.

On the inside is a similar story. The Afeela still has a yoke-style steering wheel and a huge screen spanning the entire dashboard, but this updated prototype has a new strip of buttons below the screen, tweaked trim pieces and nicer finishings. Owners will be able to customize the screen layouts much like a PlayStation.



SHM has partnered with Epic Games to develop the in-car infotainment system using the Unreal Engine 5. The company says it will provide drivers with complex 3D maps with augmented reality overlays for navigation. The Afeela’s voice assistant, meanwhile, is being developed with Microsoft and use generative AI. SHM is also working on using AI to engineer the automated driving systems.

At 193.5 inches long the Afeela splits the difference in size between the BMW 3 Series and 5 Series, but its 118.0-inch wheelbase is slightly longer than the 5er’s. The Afeela has air suspension at all four corners with a double wishbone setup at the front and multilink at the rear, and the wheels are 21 inches. A 91-kWh battery pack sends juice to an electric motor at each axle, with a total of 483 horsepower. SHM says it can be fast charged at up to 150 kW – honestly kind of disappointing – and no range figure has been given. The company also had this to say about the Afeela’s driving experience:

Synchronized Sense of People and Mobility: High Precision Hardware Mobility that anticipates needs and compliments the driver’s every move delivers a sense of security and the exhilaration of seamless control. To achieve this, craftsmanship and impeccable hardware integration are the key. AFEELA delivers driving performance that bends to your will with meticulously refined components such as its body and suspension. Also, the cabin environment provides consistent comfort under all road conditions, dampening vibrations and offering a tranquil and relaxing experience. Combined with AFEELA’s driving assistance features, this vehicle responds to your every whim, speaking to the security and trust provided by intelligent mobility.﻿

Sure, sounds great to me. More exciting and actually tangible is SHM’s announcement that it is partnering with Gran Turismo developer Polyphony Digital to both engineer the Afeela road car and improve video game cars as well. The Afeela will be added to Gran Turismo 7 in the near future.

Previously, SHM has said it aims to start accepting orders for the Afeela in 2025, with U.S. deliveries to start in 2026, and it will be built in the U.S. at a new facility in Ohio.

