Southwest Airlines added flights to help Taylor Swift fans get to her Eras Tour

The airline added the flights for Taylor Swift's October shows in Miami and New Orleans

Ben Kesslen
Southwest Airlines is adding flights to its schedule to help Taylor Swift fans get to Eras Tour concerts in October.

The airline said it will offer 10 additional flights to and from Miami and New Orleans in October for Swift’s shows there.

On Oct. 17, Southwest added flights from Baltimore/Washington to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood and from Nashville to Miami, and then back on Oct. 20.

On Oct. 24, the airline is adding additional flights to New Orleans from Austin and Baltimore/Washington. It’s also adding flights from Dallas and San Antonio to New Orleans the following day.

Southwest gave the flight numbers tied to Swift’s songs, like Flight 22 and Flight 1989, in nods to her song “22” and album “1989.”

“Southwest is excited to welcome Swifties and looks forward to celebrating with them as they hit the road to see one of the most successful female artists of all time!” the airline said. “And remember, just like your first two checked bags, bracelets fly free!”

Swift’s global tour turned the pop star into a billionaire thanks to all the revenue from the shows. It also has been a boon for its host cities, which have seen major increases in spending when Swift and all her fans are in town.