Markets

Dow futures slump 750 points and tech stocks tank as Trump tariffs kick in

Even traditional havens like U.S. Treasuries weren’t spared, with Wall Street wobbling after midnight trade war chaos in the markets

By
Catherine Baab
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Dow futures slump 750 points and tech stocks tank as Trump tariffs kick in
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)
In This Story
DAL-3.78%

U.S. stock futures pointed sharply lower Wednesday morning, signaling another rough session for Wall Street. The downbeat sentiment follows a steep selloff Tuesday, when the S&P 500 fell 1.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 2.1%.

Suggested Reading

Apple, Walmart, Delta Air Lines: Stocks to watch today
5 colleges with the best dorms in America
8 times Warren Buffett called the stock market right
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Apple, Walmart, Delta Air Lines: Stocks to watch today
5 colleges with the best dorms in America
8 times Warren Buffett called the stock market right
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Early futures showed the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the losses on Wednesday morning, down as much 2.15% pre-market. Shortly after 8 a.m., futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 747 points, or almost 2%. S&P 500 futures were down 1.8% and Nasdaq futures were down 1.7%

Advertisement

Related Content

The Trump stock market rally is fading fast
What is a bear market? The Nasdaq is already in one — and the S&P 500 is close

Related Content

The Trump stock market rally is fading fast
What is a bear market? The Nasdaq is already in one — and the S&P 500 is close

Gold jumped 3%, a typical sign of investors moving to lower risk assets.

Tariffs hit tech where it hurts

Driving the decline is the Trump administration’s confirmation that 104% tariffs on select Chinese goods — including electric vehicles and high-tech imports — took effect at midnight on Wednesday. The move has reignited fears of a new trade war, with investors bracing for potential retaliation from Beijing and knock-on effects across global supply chains.

Advertisement

The White House’s reaffirmation on Tuesday evening of the sweeping levies rattled already skittish markets.

Advertisement

Stocks are down — but bonds are getting crushed, too

Even traditional havens like U.S. Treasuries weren’t spared. A dramatic selloff in government bonds pushed the 30-year yield above 4.75%, its highest level since February, as fears mounted that tariffs could fuel inflation rather than cool the economy.

Advertisement

“If Trump’s secret agenda is to crash the stock market to bring down long-term interest rates, the plan already failed,” economist Peter Schiff posted on X. “The plan to crash the stock market is now crashing the bond market too.”

Eyes on economic data and Delta Air Lines earnings

Adding to market anxieties is a 10 a.m. E.T. report from the U.S. Census Bureau on February’s wholesale trade sales and inventories, which could provide clues about inventory buildups and downstream economic softness. Any signs of weakening wholesale activity could reinforce concerns about the economy’s resilience in the face of rising geopolitical tensions and delayed Fed rate cuts.

Advertisement

Delta Air Lines (DAL-3.78%) also reports earnings Wednesday morning, offering a window into both consumer and corporate travel demand. The airline is seen as an early bellwether for first-quarter results, and investors will be watching closely for commentary on international bookings and business travel recovery. While Delta stock looked set to open in the green, up 2% in early premarket trading, the stock remains down almost 40% year-to-date.