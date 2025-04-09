Retail

Amazon already appears to be cutting back as tariffs kick in

Amazon is reportedly cancelling wholesale orders from Asia as it grapples with Trump's tariffs

Ben Kesslen
Amazon (AMZN+7.66%) is canceling some wholesale orders from Asia that it directly imports and ships to its warehouses as it begins to respond to President Donald Trump’s trade war, according to a new report.

Some fund managers worry Trump 'might be insane,' analyst says
Even MrBeast is upset about tariffs — and he might make Feastables somewhere else
Trump tariffs are 'an Armageddon scenario' for U.S. tech, analyst says
How Trump's tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Some fund managers worry Trump 'might be insane,' analyst says
Even MrBeast is upset about tariffs — and he might make Feastables somewhere else
Trump tariffs are 'an Armageddon scenario' for U.S. tech, analyst says
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Bloomberg, citing a document and unnamed sources familiar with the matter, said that Amazon has canceled some orders on which it would be responsible for paying tariffs. The orders, which include air conditioners, beach chairs, and scooters, were nixed after Trump announced his sweeping tariffs last week on almost all of the country’s trade partners.

Amazon joins Meta in donating $1 million to Trump's inauguration
Jeff Bezos says he didn't know Blue Origin met with Trump as he tries to calm Washington Post storm

Amazon joins Meta in donating $1 million to Trump's inauguration
Jeff Bezos says he didn't know Blue Origin met with Trump as he tries to calm Washington Post storm

Amazon, which hasn’t commented on the canceled orders, did not cite the tariffs as a reason for the decision, but vendors believe it is directly related to the trade policy upheaval due to the timing.

Scott Miller, a former Amazon vendor manager who now works as an e-commerce consultant, told Bloomberg many of the companies he works with in Asia saw order cancellations.

“Amazon really holds all of the cards,” Miller said. “The only real recourse vendors have is to either sell this inventory in other countries at lower margins or try to work with other retailers.”

Miller and a different vendor who spoke anonymously to Bloomberg explained Amazon was axing wholesale inventory orders that it buys and then distributes to its warehouses. Direct-buy items make up about 40% of Amazon’s products.

While many CEOs have criticized Trump’s trade war, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos — who donated to Trump’s inaugural committee and attending his inauguration — has been silent on the new policy. Amazon’s stock has dipped more than 12% since the April 2 announcement, which Trump deemed “Liberation Day.”