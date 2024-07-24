Space

Elon Musk is moving SpaceX to Texas — so a French rival is trying to poach its people

The company's California exodus is creating an opportunity for rival firms

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
SpaceX offices in California
SpaceX offices in California
Photo: Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)

Elon Musk doesn’t want SpaceX to be based in California anymore, and but some SpaceX workers reportedly don’t want to follow him to Texas. CNBC reports that French aerospace company Latitude is trying to poach employees disgruntled by the move. Besides the relocation itself, CEO Stanislas Maximin also called out Musk for bashing a new California law. The regulation prevents schools from disclosing students’ changes in gender identity to their families without consent. Musk recently said that his transgender daughter is figuratively dead to him, “killed” by the “woke mind virus.”

Suggested Reading

The 10 best cheap cars to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Project Stargate, Apple's 'fork in the road,' TikTok buyers, and quantum computing: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin's coming boom, Trump's stock and meme coin sink, and Netflix hits $1,000: Markets news roundup
How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Suggested Reading

The 10 best cheap cars to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Project Stargate, Apple's 'fork in the road,' TikTok buyers, and quantum computing: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin's coming boom, Trump's stock and meme coin sink, and Netflix hits $1,000: Markets news roundup
How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

“For SpaceX employees misaligned with these values and looking to join an inclusive and highly ambitious rocket company in a great living city near Paris, my DMs are open,” Maximin wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Advertisement

Related Content

Space X sued California regulators, claiming bias against Elon Musk
Elon Musk says SpaceX will sue the FAA over a $633,009 fine

Related Content

Space X sued California regulators, claiming bias against Elon Musk
Elon Musk says SpaceX will sue the FAA over a $633,009 fine

Latitude specializes in sending small-payload rockets into space. In January, SpaceNews reported that the company raised $30 million for its Zephyr project, a rocket designed to place 100kg packages in orbit. After Maximin’s LinkedIn post last week, he told CNBC that he received 200 messages of interest. He offered to help prospective employees with visas and relocation costs.

SpaceX, which is currently based in Los Angeles County, isn’t the only company Musk is having real estate discussions about. He also said that the he plans to move the X social media platform’s offices out of San Francisco in response to the California gender identity law.