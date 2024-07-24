Elon Musk is moving SpaceX to Texas — so a French rival is trying to poach its people

Elon Musk doesn’t want SpaceX to be based in California anymore, and but some SpaceX workers reportedly don’t want to follow him to Texas. CNBC reports that French aerospace company Latitude is trying to poach employees disgruntled by the move. Besides the relocation itself, CEO Stanislas Maximin also called out Musk for bashing a new California law. The regulation prevents schools from disclosing students’ changes in gender identity to their families without consent. Musk recently said that his transgender daughter is figuratively dead to him, “killed” by the “woke mind virus.”

“For SpaceX employees misaligned with these values and looking to join an inclusive and highly ambitious rocket company in a great living city near Paris, my DMs are open,” Maximin wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Latitude specializes in sending small-payload rockets into space. In January, SpaceNews reported that the company raised $30 million for its Zephyr project, a rocket designed to place 100kg packages in orbit. After Maximin’s LinkedIn post last week, he told CNBC that he received 200 messages of interest. He offered to help prospective employees with visas and relocation costs.

SpaceX, which is currently based in Los Angeles County, isn’t the only company Musk is having real estate discussions about. He also said that the he plans to move the X social media platform’s offices out of San Francisco in response to the California gender identity law.