Spirit Airlines will start banning certain clothes and tattoos on planes

This story incorporates reporting from KNOE, The Sun, ABC Columbia and Local 12 WKRC Cincinnati.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Spirit Airlines has revised its policies to enforce a stricter dress code for passengers. This update prohibits attire and body art considered obscene, offensive, or excessively revealing. The budget airline’s new policy specifically bans see-through clothing and the display of exposed private areas. Passengers whose attire or tattoos violate these guidelines may be denied boarding or even removed from a flight.

Advertisement

The policy changes come in the wake of several incidents that have raised questions about suitable attire onboard. Instances that reportedly contributed to the policy shift include the removal of passengers wearing crop tops and clothing with explicit language. In October, two women were removed from a Spirit flight for wearing crop tops. The update further highlights Spirit’s attempts to clarify what constitutes acceptable dress for its flights.

Advertisement

Spirit Airlines has refrained from commenting on the specifics of individual incidents but indicated that the policy aims to ensure a family-friendly environment on board. By outlining explicit examples of unacceptable attire — such as garments that are see-through or excessively revealing — the airline seeks to offer clearer guidelines to its passengers.

Advertisement

The dress code update underscores the evolving landscape of airline policies focused on self-expression and decorum. As airlines continuously redefine their passenger codes to accommodate diverse environments, Spirit’s dress code adjustment reflects a broader trend within the industry. Other airlines, such as Southwest, have made headlines with similar enforcement, highlighting the fine line carriers tread in balancing corporate policies with customer freedom.

While dress codes on airlines have seen minimal changes over the years, the increasing number of incidents has prompted some carriers to reassess and articulate their expectations more precisely. Critics of such policies argue that they risk infringing on personal expression, while proponents highlight the importance of maintaining a respectful atmosphere aligned with family standards.

Advertisement

With the updated policy in place, Spirit Airlines endeavors to minimize ambiguity surrounding attire guidelines, aiming for effective communication with its passengers. As these changes have been integrated into the booking process, passengers are required to consent to the revised terms when purchasing their tickets.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.