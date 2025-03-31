Spruce Power Holding Corporation Class A (SPRU) reports earnings

In This Story SPRU -4.05%

Spruce Power Holding Corporation Class A (SPRU-4.05% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

The filing details Spruce Power's operations as a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets in the U.S., with approximately 85,000 home solar assets and customer contracts.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

Spruce Power reported revenues of $82.1 million for 2024, a 3% increase from $79.9 million in 2023, primarily due to increased power purchase agreement revenues.

Advertisement

Operating expenses totaled $132.5 million, a 14% increase from the previous year, driven by higher operations and maintenance costs and a $28.8 million goodwill impairment.

Advertisement

The company recorded a net loss of $70.5 million, compared to a net loss of $65.8 million in 2023, with the increase attributed to the goodwill impairment and litigation settlements.

Advertisement

Spruce Power's cash and cash equivalents were $72.8 million as of December 31, 2024, with total assets amounting to $898.5 million.

The company completed the acquisition of approximately 9,800 solar energy systems in November 2024, expanding its portfolio and long-term customer agreements.

Advertisement

Spruce Power's non-recourse debt stood at $705.3 million, with a significant portion related to recent acquisitions and refinancing activities.

The company continues to focus on leveraging its platform for growth in distributed energy resources and aims to increase shareholder value through predictable revenues and cash flow.

Advertisement

Spruce Power's management identified material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting, specifically related to revenue recognition and control environment, which they are actively working to remediate.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Spruce Power Holding Corporation Class A annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.