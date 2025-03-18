Starbucks made these 5 big changes this year

Starbucks has been making big changes as part of its “Big Fix.”

Under new CEO Brian Niccol, who took the helm in Aug. 2024, the coffee giant has launched a massive “Back to Starbucks” strategy.

With sweeping moves like promises to deliver fresh coffee in four minutes, slashing thousands of jobs, and cutting its menu by 30%, it’s still too early to tell if these changes will give Starbucks (SBUX) the boost it needs to reclaim its top spot.

To give you a better sense of Starbucks’ “Big Fix,” we’ve compiled a list of the most significant changes the Seattle-based company is making. Let’s take a look.