Starbucks is going full pumpkin spice latte earlier than ever

Summer might not be over in the northern hemisphere, but Starbucks SBUX+1.12% says it’s fall when you enter their stores.



Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs CC Share Subtitles Off

English Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs

The coffee giant made Pumpkin Spice Lattes available Thursday along with its full fall menu, the earliest it has ever released them.

Advertisement

Starbucks SBUX+1.12% also introduced a new drink, the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai are also returning.

Advertisement

Starbucks beverage developer Rosalyn Batingan said the new apple drink “perfectly captures the taste and feeling of fall.”



Advertisement

“We have combined creamy oatmilk with notes of cinnamon, clove and other warm baking spices from our chai tea to compliment the layered flavors of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar which are infused into the nondairy cold foam topping,” Batingan said.

News of the early fall menu comes at an inflection point for Starbucks, which has seen a decline in sales this year in the U.S. and abroad.

Advertisement

The Seattle-based chain replaced its CEO Laxman Narasimhan with Chipotle CMG-0.02% CEO Brian Niccol earlier this month, as activist investor Elliott Management pushed for change.