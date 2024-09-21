Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

'Disaster' at Stellantis, Larry Ellison passes Jeff Bezos, Trump Media troubles: Business news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

'Disaster' at Stellantis, Larry Ellison passes Jeff Bezos, Trump Media troubles: Business news roundup

Plus, United Airlines thinks business-as-usual corporate travel is over

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled &#39;Disaster&#39; at Stellantis, Larry Ellison passes Jeff Bezos, Trump Media troubles: Business news roundup
Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP (Getty Images), Elijah Nouvelage (Getty Images), JanValls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Phillip Faraone (Getty Images), Mark Thompson (Getty Images), Image: Justin Sullivan / Getty Staff (Getty Images), Mario Tama (Getty Images), Illustration: NASA, ESA, and G. Bacon
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

‘Disaster has arrived’ at Stellantis

‘Disaster has arrived’ at Stellantis

A photo of the Stellantis logo on the side of a building.
Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP (Getty Images)

Jeep owner Stellantis (STLA) is in crisis mode right now. It’s been hit with enormous recalls of its top-sellers, has seen profits plummet as sales stagnate and is even facing offers to offload some of its historic brands. Now, the automaker has been hit with a scathing review from U.S. dealers who say that “disaster has arrived” at the automaker.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Stellantis is hitting back at the UAW as the union eyes an unprecedented strike

Stellantis is hitting back at the UAW as the union eyes an unprecedented strike

“Stellantis has declared war on the American working class,” UAW President Shawn Fain said on September 17, 2024.
“Stellantis has declared war on the American working class,” UAW President Shawn Fain said on September 17, 2024.
Photo: Elijah Nouvelage (Getty Images)

Stellantis (STLA) on Tuesday hit back at the United Auto Workers (UAW), just hours after the union’s president said members will soon vote on whether to authorize a potentially unprecedented strike.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Trump Media stock dips after judge finds company liable for breaching a contract

Trump Media stock dips after judge finds company liable for breaching a contract

Image for article titled &#39;Disaster&#39; at Stellantis, Larry Ellison passes Jeff Bezos, Trump Media troubles: Business news roundup
Image: Justin Sullivan / Getty Staff (Getty Images)

A Delaware judge has found Trump Media & Technology Group legally responsible for breaching an agreement with ARC Global, ordering Trump Media to deliver a larger portion of stock to ARC Global.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

United Airlines thinks business-as-usual corporate travel is over

United Airlines thinks business-as-usual corporate travel is over

A United Airlines plane in Spain
A United Airlines plane in Spain.
Photo: JanValls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The chief commercial officer of United Airlines (UAL) confirmed Wednesday that one of the airline industry’s biggest COVID-19-era shifts will be more permanent than initially imagined. Andrew Nocella said the company is leaning harder on its leisure customer base as businesses continue their cautious spending around travel.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Oracle’s Larry Ellison has dethroned Jeff Bezos as the world’s second-richest person

Oracle’s Larry Ellison has dethroned Jeff Bezos as the world’s second-richest person

Larry Ellison looking at the camera with a small smile on his face, he is wearing a black suit jacket and tie with a white collared shirt
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison at the Rebels With A Cause Gala at the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC on October 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Phillip Faraone (Getty Images)

The artificial intelligence boom has sent Oracle (ORCL) co-founder Larry Ellison’s net worth past that of Jeff Bezos, making him the new second-richest person in the world.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Target plans to hire 100,000 workers this holiday season

Target plans to hire 100,000 workers this holiday season

A Target in Los Angeles, California.
A Target in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Target said on Monday that it plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers as it prepares for the busy holiday season.

Advertisement

The company said most of these seasonal employees will work in stores, with some working in supply chain facilities, to assist with tasks like order pickup and stocking shelves.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Voyager 1 is slowly dying 15 billion miles from Earth

Voyager 1 is slowly dying 15 billion miles from Earth

An artist's impression of Voyager 1 and the Solar System
Illustration: NASA, ESA, and G. Bacon

Voyager 1 spent the last 47 years hurtling in a straight line away from Earth, exploring the deepest reaches of space that humanity has ever ventured. However, NASA must carefully manage Voyager 1 as the probe ages and slowly breaks down 15 billion miles away from the closest person. The most pressing dilemma is a rubber diaphragm deteriorating inside the fuel tank.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

‘Please take our money’: Larry Ellison on begging Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for AI chips

‘Please take our money’: Larry Ellison on begging Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for AI chips

Larry Ellison (L) is laughing with his arms crossed, Horner is showing Musk something on his phone, while Musk's back is turned against the camera and is blurry
Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with Larry Ellison and Elon Musk ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami on May 6, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

It seems even billionaires have to beg for the most coveted items in the world. Oracle (ORCL) co-founder Larry Ellison says he spent a dinner “begging” for more of Nvidia’s (NVDA) artificial intelligence chips.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Uber delivery partnership sends Darden Restaurants stock cruising higher

Uber delivery partnership sends Darden Restaurants stock cruising higher

Uber delivery partnership sends Darden Restaurants stock cruising higher
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Shares of Olive Garden parent company Darden Restaurants jumped 7% during premarket trading following the announcement of a partnership with Uber

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

OpenAI’s Safety and Security Committee is going independent and they have some suggestions

OpenAI’s Safety and Security Committee is going independent and they have some suggestions

OpenAI's Safety and Security Committee is going independent and they have some suggestions
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

OpenAI said the Safety and Security Committee it formed this year is now an independent board oversight committee

Advertisement

12 / 12