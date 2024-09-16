Target plans to hire 100,000 workers this holiday season

Target said on Monday that it plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers as it prepares for the busy holiday season.



The company said most of these seasonal employees will work in stores, with some working in supply chain facilities, to assist with tasks like order pickup and stocking shelves.

The retail giant also said its seasonal roles, in line with its hiring efforts for the past three years, will offer competitive wages, health benefits, and opportunities for permanent positions. Over half of last year’s sales employees were offered continued roles.

To attract budget-conscious shoppers, Target (TGT+0.56% ) said it plans to offer a range of affordable holiday items. This includes over half of its holiday toys priced under $20 and thousands of stocking stuffers for less than $5. Some deals have yet to be announced but will apply automatically to customers in-store or online. Target Circle Deals Week is scheduled from October 6-12.

In May, Target said it would be slashing prices on 5,000 popular items such as bread, soda, vegetables, and even peanut butter. That strategy seemed to have worked. In late April, the company reported a 2% increase in sales when compared to the same period a year ago, which prompted it to revise its full-year forecast.

In a similar vein, Aldi is hiring a whopping 13,000 workers as it braces for a busy holiday season. The discount grocer, which specializes in selling food items, including household essentials like paper towels and cleaning supplies, has fared pretty well against retail giants like Walmart, Target, Amazon, and even Kroger.

Meanwhile, Bath & Body Works (BBWI-0.50% ) said last week it would hire 30,000 seasonal employees, including part-time sales associates for its stores and full-time employees for roles such as merchandise handlers, processors, high lift operators, and outbound loaders as its distribution centers. Like Target, Bath & Body Works said some of those seasonal positions (40%) led to permanent roles.

