Jeep and Chrysler parent Stellantis recalls more than 1 million vehicles over rear-camera issues

In This Story STLA +1.86%

Stellantis, the parent company behind brands like Jeep and Chrysler, is recalling more than 1 million vehicles across North America due to a software bug that could increase the risk of a crash.

Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50% CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%

The European automaker is recalling 1.033 million models in the U.S., plus another 126,000 in Canada. That includes the 2021-2022 Dodge Durango, 2021-2023 Chrysler Pacifica, and 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The recall also affects the 2022 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 models, as well as the 2022-2023 Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and Ram Promaster vehicles.

Advertisement

The radio software present in those models may prevent rearview-cameras from properly displaying when in reverse, which could increase the risk of a crash, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Stellantis began investigating the issue in October 2023 and reviewed records like warranty data to determine how it affected customers.

Advertisement

To fix the problem, Stellantis will update the radio software present in the affected vehicles for free. Customers who have already paid bills related to fixing the problem can send the company their original receipt or proof of payment to be reimbursed. Owners will be notified of the issue on August 2.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Stellantis recalled 211,581 Dodge Durango SUVs and Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks made between April 2021 and December 2022. The anti-lock braking systems in each of those models has a software glitch that can disable the electronic stability control system, which prevents cars from skidding when turning. If the system fails, it could cause crashes, according to regulators.



Stellantis will provide a software update and reimburse customers who have paid to repair that issue. Owners will be notified on July 26.