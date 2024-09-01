Earnings, jobs data, and Labor Day: What to watch in the markets this week

Investors are enjoying the long weekend after Nvidia’s highly anticipated earnings report. As we head into this week, the focus shifts to a series of earnings announcements and multiple employment reports, which will provide important signals about the direction of the economy.



With these economic indicators in view, all eyes will turn to the Federal Reserve in September. Investors are hopeful for potential interest rate cuts, making the Fed’s next moves highly anticipated.



And just a reminder—the stock market will be closed on Monday due to Labor Day.

Keep reading to find out what else is on the horizon this week:



Keep an eye on important earnings

On Wednesday, Dollar Tree DLTR-0.85% is scheduled to release its earnings report before the market opens. Also, Barnes & Noble Education will be in focus, with its financial results expected to provide insights into the educational retail sector.



On Thursday, Kirkland’s will announce its earnings ahead of the market opening, giving investors a glimpse into the home decor retailer’s performance. Later in the day, after the closing bell, Broadcom AVGO+6.80% , Samsara IOT-16.31% , and DocuSign DOCU-1.92% will release their financial results, attracting attention from investors across various sectors, including semiconductor technology, connected operations, and e-signature solutions.



Finally, on Friday, Big Lots (BIG) will report its earnings before the market opens, providing a view into the discount retailer’s financial health amidst ongoing economic pressures.



Macroeconomic indicators to watch

The upcoming week is packed with significant U.S. economic data releases. On Tuesday, the final U.S. Manufacturing PMI from S&P will be published alongside the latest figures for construction spending. Wednesday brings the U.S. trade deficit report, job openings data, the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, and auto sales numbers.

Thursday will feature the ADP employment report, providing insight into private sector job growth, along with the release of initial jobless claims data. Finally, on Friday, the U.S. employment report, including the unemployment rate and hourly wage data, will be unveiled, offering a comprehensive view of the labor market.