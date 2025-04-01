Markets

Tesla, Nvidia, CoreWeave, Calvin Klein parent PVH, XPeng: Stocks to watch today

Stock futures were fluctuating, signaling another nervous day on Wall Street ahead of Trump's latest tariff unveiling

Josh Fellman
TSLA-2.08%NVDA-1.87%PVH+0.09%XPEV+4.90%

Stock futures fell premarket on Tuesday ahead of President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement on Wednesday. Measures tied to the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and and the Dow Jones industrial average all signaled a slightly lower open as of 7:37 a.m.

Suggested Reading

Amazon will step up efforts against potential theft by warehouse employees
OpenAI is now worth more than Chevron, McDonald's, and Salesforce
9 of the most affordable cars right now — before Trump's new tariffs hike prices
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Investors will be listening for any hints about Donald Trump’s unveiling of import taxes. The announcement will focus on “country-based” duties and that while the president still plans sectoral tariffs, they won’t be the focus of tomorrow’s event, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

Trump said Sunday that he plans to start reciprocal tariffs with “all countries,” countering speculation he might limit the initial scope of his April 2 announcement, Bloomberg reported.

Economic indicators on Tuesday include the ISM manufacturing index, scheduled for release at 10 a.m. EDT. It may show a contraction for March — 49.5 — down from 50.3 in February. The JOLTS job opening data for February will probably also show a deterioration, while construction spending may have rebounded as weather improved.

Be on the lookout for hoaxes — it’s April Fools Day.

Here are some stocks to watch today:

CoreWeave and NVidia

CoreWeave rebounded premarket, rising 1.1% following Monday’s 7.3% decline in its second day of trading after its underwhelming IPO. The tepid market reception may be a sign that hype over AI is subsiding. Nvidia (NVDA-1.87%), which is sensitive to AI news, edged 0.3% higher

PVH

PVH’s stock surged 16% premarket after the owner of the Calvin Klein (PVH+0.09%) and Tommy Hilfiger brands projected that sales would be flat to slight higher this fiscal year compared with last — the consensus analyst forecast had been for a decline, according to FactSet.

Tesla

Tesla (TSLA-2.08%) shares gained 1.4% before the bell after declining 1.7% Monday. The company’s first-quarter sales, due Wednesday, will probably disappoint investors, analysts said, with some trimming their forecasts to below 400,000 units.

XPeng

XPeng’s (XPEV+4.90%) U.S.-traded shares gained 3.3% in premarket trading after the Chinese EV-maker said its deliveries surged 268% in March from a year earlier to 33,205 units. Quarterly sales jumped 331%.