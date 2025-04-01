Stock futures fell premarket on Tuesday ahead of President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement on Wednesday. Measures tied to the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and and the Dow Jones industrial average all signaled a slightly lower open as of 7:37 a.m.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

Investors will be listening for any hints about Donald Trump’s unveiling of import taxes. The announcement will focus on “country-based” duties and that while the president still plans sectoral tariffs, they won’t be the focus of tomorrow’s event, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

Advertisement

Trump said Sunday that he plans to start reciprocal tariffs with “all countries,” countering speculation he might limit the initial scope of his April 2 announcement, Bloomberg reported.

Advertisement

Economic indicators on Tuesday include the ISM manufacturing index, scheduled for release at 10 a.m. EDT. It may show a contraction for March — 49.5 — down from 50.3 in February. The JOLTS job opening data for February will probably also show a deterioration, while construction spending may have rebounded as weather improved.

Advertisement

Be on the lookout for hoaxes — it’s April Fools Day.

Here are some stocks to watch today:

CoreWeave and NVidia

CoreWeave rebounded premarket, rising 1.1% following Monday’s 7.3% decline in its second day of trading after its underwhelming IPO. The tepid market reception may be a sign that hype over AI is subsiding. Nvidia (NVDA-1.87% ), which is sensitive to AI news, edged 0.3% higher

Advertisement

PVH

PVH’s stock surged 16% premarket after the owner of the Calvin Klein (PVH+0.09% ) and Tommy Hilfiger brands projected that sales would be flat to slight higher this fiscal year compared with last — the consensus analyst forecast had been for a decline, according to FactSet.

Advertisement

Tesla

Tesla (TSLA-2.08% ) shares gained 1.4% before the bell after declining 1.7% Monday. The company’s first-quarter sales, due Wednesday, will probably disappoint investors, analysts said, with some trimming their forecasts to below 400,000 units.

Advertisement

XPeng

XPeng’s (XPEV+4.90% ) U.S.-traded shares gained 3.3% in premarket trading after the Chinese EV-maker said its deliveries surged 268% in March from a year earlier to 33,205 units. Quarterly sales jumped 331%.



