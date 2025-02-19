US stocks open lower, following Europe, on increased trade war concerns

In This Story INTC -6.10%

U.S. stocks opened lower after European equities mostly fell as President Trump’s threat of new 25% tariffs on autos, drugs and semiconductors intensified fears of a potential trade war.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.25% from a record and the Nasdaq composite declined about 0.4%. The shares of homebuilders fell after housing starts slowed in January. Intel (INTC-6.10% ) tumbled more than 5%, giving up some recent gains driven by reports of possible deals.

Later today, the Federal Reserve will release minutes of its January meeting. Treasuries were narrowly mixed ahead of the news. Oil advanced on concerns about supply.