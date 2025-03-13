Markets

Stocks take another tumble as trade-war fears intensify

Dow tumbles 438 points, S&P drops 1% after Trump unveils 200% tariffs on European booze

By
Josh Fellman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Stocks take another tumble as trade-war fears intensify
Photo: Thomas Lohnes (Getty Images)
In This Story
TSLA-5.04%BAC-1.25%REMYY-4.54%LVMUY-2.41%HEINY-2.02%

Stocks took another tumble on Thursday as President Donald Trump escalated the trade war with 200% tariffs on European alcoholic beverages, swamping a better-than-expected wholesale inflation report that showed prices continuing to slow.

Suggested Reading

There's an upside for the housing market in all this economic uncertainty — for now
Good inflation reports may hide an unpleasant surprise: Progress probably stalled
Hims & Hers, Zealand, and Roche fall: Why weight loss drug stocks are down today
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

There's an upside for the housing market in all this economic uncertainty — for now
Good inflation reports may hide an unpleasant surprise: Progress probably stalled
Hims & Hers, Zealand, and Roche fall: Why weight loss drug stocks are down today
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.4% as of about 12:45 p.m., the S&P 500 declined 1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 438 points, or about 1.1%. Tesla (TSLA-5.04%) stock’s recent rebound may have ended, as it fell 4.4%.

Advertisement

Related Content

Apple's 'IntelliPhones,' a $90-million crash, tracking the Ozempic shortage: Business news roundup
Trump's tariffs may mean higher prices this year, NY Fed chief says

Related Content

Apple's 'IntelliPhones,' a $90-million crash, tracking the Ozempic shortage: Business news roundup
Trump's tariffs may mean higher prices this year, NY Fed chief says

“We aren’t too surprised about the volatility of this magnitude,” said Mike Reynolds, Glenmede’s VP for investment strategy. “It’s not just the tariffs themselves that have been proposed, it’s that uncertainty that there could be additional levies just around the corner.”

Advertisement

The Trump administration may deal another blow next month when it imposes “reciprocal” tariffs, as these are likely to fall on countries including Vietnam, India, and Indonesia that are alternatives to China as makers of low-cost, goods, Reynolds told Quartz.

Advertisement

And any benefit from better-than-expected inflation reports this week could be eroded with the coming release of the February Personal Consumption Expenditures report — which Bank of America (BAC-1.25%) said may show that progress has stalled on core PCE, the Federal Reserve’s favorite price measure.

European wine and spirits companies’ shares fell on today’s tweet from Trump. The American depositary receipts of Pernod Ricard and Remy Cointreau (REMYY-4.54%) both declined about 4% and those of Davide Campari-Milano dropped almost 5%. LVMH’s (LVMUY-2.41%) ADRs slid about 1.5%, and Heineken’s (HEINY-2.02%) 1.9%. AB Inbev (BUD-1.36%) also fell.

Advertisement

The EU recently hiked its duties on imports of American whiskey to 50% in response to new U.S. tariffs on iron and steel from the bloc, which in turn drew today’s announcement from Trump.

If enacted, Trump’s new tariffs could result in price hikes for U.S. consumers at liquor and grocery stores and put pressure on the restaurant business. Most restaurateurs make 50% to 60% of their profit on wine and drinks, and their margins will be squeezed by higher prices.

Advertisement

Also falling today: Zealand Pharma, Roche (RHHBY-2.07%), and Hims & Hers (HIMS-7.87%), which are all involved in the development or sale of weight-loss drugs. Going the other way, Intel (INTC+13.85%) shares jumped about 15% on the appointment of a new CEO and Dollar General (DG+3.71%) advanced about 3.9% after earnings.