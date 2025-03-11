Markets

The Dow drops 550 points as Trump shrugs off a market rout and says more tariffs are coming

The president's announcement of tariff hikes on Canada sent the Dow into tailspin

By
Josh Fellman
Image for article titled The Dow drops 550 points as Trump shrugs off a market rout and says more tariffs are coming
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)
Stocks fell Tuesday after President Donald Trump escalated his trade war with Canada by saying he would double tariffs on the country’s aluminum and steel to 50%. The move was in response to Ontario’s plan to place a levy on products sent to the U.S. Trump also said he would substantially increase planned tariffs on Canadian auto parts.

Suggested Reading

Is a recession coming? Here's what JPMorgan and other banks, analysts, and economists say
Bank of America is cutting back on investment bankers
Tesla, Nvidia, Oracle, Delta, Southwest: Stocks to watch today
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 550 points, or about 1.3%, and the S&P 500 slid 0.9%, extending earlier declines driven by economic concerns. The Nasdaq Composite fell about 0.5%. The tech-heavy index had been in positive territory before the president’s remarks, as Nvidia (NVDA-0.74%) led most Big Tech stocks higher, with the exception of Apple (AAPL-2.44%) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL-1.03%).

Related Content

The Dow climbs 350 points as Trump signs reciprocal tariff plan
The Dow and the S&P 500 hit new records as stocks rally on Trump's election win and Fed interest rate cuts

One bit of good economic news came through on Tuesday: U.S. job openings rose to 7.74 million in January from a revised 7.51 million in December, a sign that the labor market was holding steady as President Joe Biden left office. The consensus estimate had been for 7.6 million.

Tesla (TSLA-1.21%) stock staged a modest comeback from yesterday’s 15% plummet, rising o.7%, as Trump said he’d buy one of Elon Musk’s EVs.

Delta Air Lines (DAL-8.48%) stock fell 4.8% after the company cut its first-quarter profit and sales forecasts on weaker domestic travel demand. It retained its full-year outlook. American Airlines (AAL-6.20%), Expedia (EXPE-8.69%), Hilton (HLT-3.84%) and Airbnb (ABNB-4.51%) shares also declined.

Dick’s Sporting goods fell 0.6% after a disappointing earnings projection outweighed better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Southwest Airlines (LUV+6.41%) stock jumped about 9% after the carrier said it will abandon its free-bags policy for most passengers, which analysts said will boost revenue but may harm customer loyalty.

Oracle (ORCL-5.99%) dropped 5% after its fiscal third-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ expectations. Company leaders instead focused on what CTO Larry Ellison called “hypergrowth” in its cloud and AI projects, saying they expect double-digit growth to continue.