Sui, Helium, Toncoin, and more: Crypto to watch this week

Sui is the native cryptocurrency of the SUI Layer-1 blockchain, which is optimized for high transaction speed and the deployment of smart contracts.



The cryptocurrency has surged over 120% in the past week following Grayscale’s announcement of a new SUI fund and the transition of the Sui Name Service to a decentralized protocol. This move is seen as a strong vote of confidence in the future of SUI within Grayscale’s portfolio. Currently, Sui is trading at $1.05.