Bitcoin recovers from $50,000 to $60,000 in less than a week. Here’s what happened

Bitcoin has been experiencing extreme volatility recently, and it seems like the rollercoaster ride is not going to stop anytime soon. Earlier this week, the leading cryptocurrency’s price dropped from $70,000 to around $50,000. However, in less than a week, Bitcoin’s price has rebounded back to $60,000.



On Friday morning, the leading cryptocurrency was trading at around $60,000, marking a 4.5% increase in the past 24 hours. This recovery had a positive impact on the entire cryptocurrency market, with the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ether, gaining over 5.5% and reaching $2,600. Other major cryptocurrencies, such as BNB, Toncoin, and Dogecoin, also experienced recoveries, with gains of 3%, 3.5%, and 2.6%, respectively, in the past 24 hours.



The recovery in the cryptocurrency market is mainly attributed to the stock market’s resurgence on Thursday, which rallied after the release of better-than-expected job reports, alleviating concerns about a potential recession. The recent data indicates that the economic situation is not as dire as it appears, and the significant selloffs that occurred earlier this week were exaggerated.

The focus is now on the Federal Reserve, which might consider lowering interest rates if the positive economic data persists. This potential move could also affect the crypto market, as cryptocurrency is increasingly gaining acceptance in the mainstream. The recent resurgence in Bitcoin’s value has reignited speculation that it could reach $100,000 this year.