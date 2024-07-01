Bitcoin made a big comeback to start 2024. Will it hit $100,000 this year?

The first half of 2024 saw the most volatile asset class, cryptocurrency, experience a comeback-worthy story after going through its most vulnerable state.

In January 2023, Bitcoin hovered around $16,000. A year later it skyrocketed to $40,000. Bitcoin reached a peak of $73,000 this March and now sits at about $61,000.

The impressive trajectory — rising from the ashes and soaring to new heights — has brought about a significant transformation in the image and perception of cryptocurrency. The paradigm shift is owed to the market, the criminal convictions of corrupt crypto billionaires, and its newfound relevance in politics.

Let’s take a moment to look back at how far cryptocurrency has come this year — and what might come next.