The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit new highs as Nvidia's market cap surpasses Apple's

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new highs on Wednesday as Nvidia joined the $3 trillion market cap club, surpassing Apple, which also re-entered the same club. Now, the companies trail only Microsoft, which has a $3.14 trillion market capitalization.



The S&P 500 reached a new intraday high of 5,354 points by jumping 1.1%, while the Nasdaq climbed 1.7% to hit a record 17,187 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 96 points, or 0.25%, to 38,807 as the market closed.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the job report on Friday. Last month, when the weak job reports came out, it benefited the stock market. Investors hope the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this year.

AI boosts Nvidia and Apple

AI chip maker Nvidia’s market cap surpassed Apple’s at $3.005 trillion during intraday trading on Wednesday, as investors eagerly anticipate a 10-for-1 stock split scheduled for Friday. Apple, the first company to reach a $3 trillion market cap, re-entered the club on Wednesday, achieving a market cap of $3.004 trillion.

Both companies have reached new heights on the backs of AI. Nvidia announced its next-generation Blackwell AI chip platform in March, and demand for both Hopper and Blackwell chips are exceeding supply. Similarly, Apple is focusing on AI innovation by partnering with OpenAI to integrate its chatbot, ChatGPT, into the iPhone’s operating system. Apple is expected to announce the deal at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which starts on June 10.

Bitcoin is on its way to reaching its all-time high

Bitcoin was trading above $71,000 on Wednesday as investors continued to pour into spot Bitcoin ETFs, making Wednesday the best day for the cryptocurrency since March. Bitcoin is 3% away from its all-time high, according to CoinGecko.

The bullish sentiment spread across the crypto market, with the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ether, hovering around $3,800. Solana’s price jumped 3.5%, trading around $172, while Dogecoin was up nearly 2%, trading at $0.16. Moreover, BNB reached its all-time high of $711.56 on Wednesday, following a surge of over 5%. Overall, the global crypto market was up nearly 3%, at $2.63 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.

–Britney Nguyen and Laura Bratton contributed to this article