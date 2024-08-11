Markets

Walmart, Alibaba earnings and inflation data incoming: What to watch in the market this week

Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index, and other data scheduled for this week are crucial for evaluating inflationary pressures

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Walmart, Alibaba earnings and inflation data incoming: What to watch in the market this week
Photo: d3sign (Getty Images)
In This Story
HD-2.55%CSCO-0.12%WMT+1.01%BABA+4.80%HRB-1.96%

The stock market experienced surprises and rollercoaster rides last week. After massive selloffs, it quickly recovered, easing the debate about a potential recession. With that, all attention is on the upcoming economic data expected this week, which will determine the course of interest rates.

Suggested Reading

Treasuries tumble as inflation surprise reduces odds of interest-rate cut
It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Treasuries tumble as inflation surprise reduces odds of interest-rate cut
It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Let’s unfold it:

Major earnings to watch

Investors will closely watch the upcoming week as several major companies are set to report their quarterly results. On Tuesday, Home Depot HD-2.55% will post its earnings announcement, providing insights into the home improvement sector. On Wednesday, Cisco Systems CSCO-0.12% will share its earnings, offering a glimpse into the tech industry’s performance.

Advertisement

Related Content

Disney and Home Depot earnings, inflation data, and Veterans Day: What to watch in the markets this week
McDonald's, Super Micro Computer, Robinhood, and more stocks to watch this week

Related Content

Disney and Home Depot earnings, inflation data, and Veterans Day: What to watch in the markets this week
McDonald's, Super Micro Computer, Robinhood, and more stocks to watch this week

Thursday is packed with reports from retail and tech giants: Walmart WMT+1.01% will post its earnings before the market opens, followed by Alibaba BABA+4.80% and H&R Block HRB-1.96%, both of which will release their results after the closing bell. These reports will be critical for gauging the health of various sectors and could significantly impact market movements.

Advertisement

Important U.S. economic reports due this week

This week promises a series of significant economic reports that could influence market sentiment. On Monday, the U.S. federal budget for the month will be released, providing insights into government spending and fiscal health.

Advertisement

Tuesday will bring the Producer Price Index (PPI) and Core PPI, key indicators of inflation at the wholesale level. Midweek, on Wednesday, the spotlight will shift to consumer prices with the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Core CPI, both critical for assessing inflation pressures.

Thursday is packed with data, including initial jobless claims, U.S. retail sales, industrial production, and the Import Price Index, all offering a broad view of the economy’s performance. The week wraps up on Friday with the release of preliminary consumer sentiment figures and the Home Builder Confidence Index, both of which will shed light on consumer and industry perspectives on the economic outlook.