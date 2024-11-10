Disney and Home Depot earnings, inflation data, and Veterans Day: What to watch in the markets this week

The United States has reelected Donald Trump as president. With this significant event concluded, the political landscape is shifting, and the markets are starting to react. After a high-energy election week, this one offers a chance to pause and assess the market and broader macroeconomic outlook in the aftermath of the election.

Moreover, Veterans Day falls on Monday, Nov. 11. While the bond market will close in observance, the stock market will remain open.

Let’s dive into what the week has in store.

Important earnings to watch

On Monday, Live Nation Entertainment (LYV-0.10% ) will kick things off by reporting its earnings after the market closes, giving investors a glimpse into the performance of the global live event and ticketing giant.

On Tuesday, a number of major players will release their results before the opening bell, including Home Depot (HD+0.49% ), the leading home improvement retailer, and AstraZeneca (AZN+0.34% ), the multinational pharmaceutical company. Later in the day, Spotify (SPOT-2.09% ), the music streaming giant, will report its earnings after the market close, along with MARA Holdings (MARA-3.94% ), a key player in the cryptocurrency mining industry.

Wednesday will bring Cisco’s (CSCO-0.69% ) earnings report after the market closes. The technology company, known for its networking and cybersecurity solutions, is likely to be closely watched by investors for insights into the broader tech sector.

On Thursday, the Walt Disney Company (DIS-0.36% ) will announce its financial results before the market opens. Finally, on Friday, Alibaba (BABA+1.38% ), China’s e-commerce and tech powerhouse, will release its earnings report before the opening bell. The company’s results will be scrutinized for insights into the Chinese economy and the broader global e-commerce landscape.

Inflation data will be released

This week, key inflation data will be released, providing important insights into the state of the U.S. economy. On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and core CPI data will be published, shedding light on inflationary trends and the cost of living. These reports are closely watched by economists and investors, as they help gauge the effectiveness of monetary policy.

On Thursday, the market will receive initial jobless claims data, offering a snapshot of the labor market’s health, along with the Producer Price Index (PPI) and core PPI data. The PPI measures inflation at the wholesale level and provides an early indicator of potential price pressures in the broader economy.

Finally, on Friday, the Import Price Index and U.S. retail sales figures will be released. The Import Price Index will highlight changes in the cost of goods imported into the U.S., while retail sales data will offer a look into consumer spending patterns, a key driver of economic growth.