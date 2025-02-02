Big Pharma has a big Super Bowl dilemma

In This Story NVO PFE AZN HIMS NVS

Big Pharma often turns to NFL games to hawk their blockbuster treatments, but drug makers have typically been hesitant to advertise during the big game. This hesitation could mean pharmaceutical companies are missing out on a major opportunity to connect with viewers, according to a new analysis by the TV outcomes firm EDO.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) alone aired a total of 16 commercials for its mega-popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy during games in the 2024-2045 NFL regular season, resulting in nearly 283 million impressions, according to data from EDO. Pfizer (PFE) ran 10 ads for its COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, generating over 147 million impressions.

Considering these numbers, you would think prescription drug companies would be jumping to air ads on what is typically the most-watched broadcast in America. Yet, there are a number of reasons drug companies have been reluctant to air ads during the Super Bowl.

In addition to cost — a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl has surged to $8 million, viewers generally expect commercials airing during the game to be entertaining and light-hearted. This can be a difficult balance for prescription drug ads to land when they are required to list off all their potential side effects.

EDO head of client solutions Laura Grover said that the ads’ big price tag may also not be worth it for drugs that treat conditions with a small incidence rate — a measurement of new cases of a disease over time.

“The Super Bowl is a great tool to reach a lot of people at the same time and you do pay a premium for that,” said Grover. “So, if you’re focused on a drug that has a very small incidence rate, it may not be the best investment.”

Super Bowl ads can also elevate scrutiny of Big Pharma. In 2016, AstraZeneca (AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo bought prominent ad space to market a drug to treat opioid-induced constipation. The White House and at least two police chiefs responded, saying the companies should’ve warned viewers about opioid addiction instead of constipation. Between 1999–2019, the CDC recorded half a million deaths in the U.S. linked to opioid overdoses.

For drug makers attempting to cash in on the Super Bowl, the prime ad spot can have a big pay off, especially when it comes to viewer engagement with a brand. “The Super Bowl is a different type of viewing,” said Grover. “People are tuning in for the ads just as much as the game.”



Only two prescription drug companies aired ads during last year’s Super Bowl festivities: Pfizer and Astellas, which aired an ad during the pre-game broadcast.

Pfizer aired a 60-second spot that promoted the company’s scientific legacy. According to EDO, that ad resulted in one-and-a-half times as much engagement, compared with the median Super Bowl ad between 2020 and 2024. EDO measures engagement by analyzing metrics such as online search activity and website visits after the ad aired.

“Because we’re focusing on live linear TV, we know exactly when an ad aired. — — like the actual second when it aired,” Grover explained. “And then we’re tying that to search data that is also down-to-the-second level.”

Pfizer Big Game Commercial 2024 – Here’s to Science

For this year’s Super Bowl, at least two drug companies have already announced plans for commercials during the game.

The millennial-targeting telehealth company Hims & Hers (HIMS) is set to air its first-ever Super Bowl commercial advertising its lower-cost weight-loss treatments — including an off-brand version of Wegovy.

Novartis (NVS) is also airing its first Super Bowl ad. Their ad features actress Hailee Steinfeld and aims to raise awareness for breast cancer and the importance of cancer screenings.

“If you have the right drug that has a broader appeal, these live events, NFL, and Super Bowl could be really strong environments for a pharma brand,” said Grover.