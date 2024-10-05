How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Super Micro Computer's big stock split, Costco rises, and Bitcoin falls: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Super Micro Computer's big stock split, Costco rises, and Bitcoin falls: Markets news roundup

Plus, a ton of people are now underwater on their car loans

Image for article titled Super Micro Computer&#39;s big stock split, Costco rises, and Bitcoin falls: Markets news roundup
Illustration: MF3d (Getty Images), Dennis Diatel Photography (Getty Images), Malte Mueller (Getty Images), Photo: muthardman (iStock by Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
Super Micro Computer's big stock split: What to know 

Super Micro Computer’s big stock split: What to know 

Image for article titled Super Micro Computer&#39;s big stock split, Costco rises, and Bitcoin falls: Markets news roundup
Illustration: MF3d (Getty Images)

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is set to undergo a stock split after the market closes on Monday, aligning itself with other prominent AI-driven companies like Nvidia and Broadcom, which also executed stock splits earlier this year. Following the split, the stock will begin trading Tuesday at its adjusted—and substantially lower—price.

A ton of people are now underwater on their car loans

A ton of people are now underwater on their car loans

Portrait of businessman unhappy on his morning commute to work by the roadside
Photo: muthardman (iStock by Getty Images)

Americans have a huge automotive debt problem right now. A new survey shows that 31 percent of American drivers who financed their car are underwater on their loans. The problem is even worse for EV owners – 46 percent of those folks have negative equity in their electric cars. Furthering the issue is the fact that over half of the drivers surveyed overestimated their vehicle’s value. Rough.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe, Solana, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe, Solana, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

Image for article titled Super Micro Computer&#39;s big stock split, Costco rises, and Bitcoin falls: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Dennis Diatel Photography (Getty Images)

The cryptocurrency market is poised to enter the new quarter with renewed optimism, fueled by recent interest rate cuts and the anticipation surrounding the upcoming November election. Regardless of the outcome, both major political sides have hinted at policies that could be favorable to the crypto industry, further boosting investor confidence.

Bitcoin drops to $60,000 as escalating Middle East tensions rattle the crypto market

Bitcoin drops to $60,000 as escalating Middle East tensions rattle the crypto market

Image for article titled Super Micro Computer&#39;s big stock split, Costco rises, and Bitcoin falls: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Malte Mueller (Getty Images)

Bitcoin fell to $60,000 on Tuesday evening as tensions in the Middle East worsened due to Iran’s attack on Israel. The leading cryptocurrency dropped nearly 5%, trading at $60,834.

Miami might be in a real estate bubble, UBS says

Miami might be in a real estate bubble, UBS says

Image for article titled Super Micro Computer&#39;s big stock split, Costco rises, and Bitcoin falls: Markets news roundup
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

If you’re thinking about buying a condo in Miami, you might want to hold off.

According to a new report from UBS, Miami has the highest bubble risk among all the cities it surveyed globally.

UBS (UBS) said that while the boom in Miami housing has “somewhat” cooled thanks to higher mortgage rates, prices in the city have risen by almost 50% since the end of 2019. Seven percent of that growth happened in the last four quarters.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are neck-and-neck with crypto voters, Coinbase poll says

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are neck-and-neck with crypto voters, Coinbase poll says

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are neck-and-neck with crypto voters, Coinbase poll says
A new survey suggests cryptocurrency owners are equally likely to vote for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

Buy Costco and American Express stock as inflation cools, analyst says

Buy Costco and American Express stock as inflation cools, analyst says

Buy Costco and American Express stock as inflation cools, analyst says
Nvidia and Microsoft earnings will move markets, but Shelby McFaddin of Motley Fool Asset Management sees opportunity in inflation plays like Costco

