Super Micro Computer's big stock split, Costco rises, and Bitcoin falls: Markets news roundup

If you’re thinking about buying a condo in Miami, you might want to hold off.



According to a new report from UBS, Miami has the highest bubble risk among all the cities it surveyed globally.

UBS (UBS) said that while the boom in Miami housing has “somewhat” cooled thanks to higher mortgage rates, prices in the city have risen by almost 50% since the end of 2019. Seven percent of that growth happened in the last four quarters.

