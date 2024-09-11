The guy who sold Jeff Bezos a mansion is suing the real estate firm for not telling him Bezos was the buyer

In This Story AMZN DOUG

A Brazilian businessman who sold his house to Jeff Bezos sued the real estate company that brokered the deal, claiming they lied about the Amazon (AMZN) founder’s involvement.



DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

Leo Kryss sold his 19,000-square-foot mansion in Miami’s ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Village in 2023 for $79 million — $6 million under the asking price. Douglas Ellison handled both sides of the deal.

Advertisement

But Kryss claims Douglass Ellison deceived him when he inquired if the person making the $79 million offer was Bezos, according to the Wall Street Journal. Kryss claimed in a complaint filed in the circuit court of the 11th Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County that Jay Parker, Elliman’s CEO of the Florida region, called to tell him the buyer wasn’t Bezos and was refusing to pay more than $79 million.

Advertisement

“It was highly material to his negotiations and his decision on the ultimate sales price…to know whether Bezos was…attempting to anonymously acquire the home in order to assemble it with the adjoining property,” Kryss lawyers wrote in the complaint reviewed by the Journal.

Advertisement

Kryss, who cofounded São Paulo-based toy and electronics company Tectoy, is suing for the $6 million he feels owed, saying he would not have budged on the asking price had he known Bezos was the buyer, the Journal reported.

After the deal closed, Parker told Kryss he didn’t know the buyer’s identity and thought it was someone else.

Advertisement

Bezos, who announced he was relocating from Seattle to Miami last year, has bought three different homes on the Indian Creek Village island.