Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities Inc 6.375% (STRATS) Cl A-1 (GJH) reports earnings

Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities Inc 6.375% (STRATS) Cl A-1 (GJH-0.26% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing pertains to the STRATS Trust For United States Cellular Corporation Securities, Series 2004-6, a common law trust formed under a Base Trust Agreement and supplemented by a Series Supplement. The trust's assets consist solely of notes issued by United States Cellular Corporation.

The Class A-1 Certificates, representing investors' interest in the trust, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and registered in the name of Cede & Co., the nominee of The Depository Trust Company.

The filing indicates that the trust is not required to respond to various items of Form 10-K due to staff administrative positions. Instead, distribution reports are filed on Form 8-K after each distribution date.

The filing does not report any legal proceedings or changes in and disagreements with accountants on accounting and financial disclosure.

The filing includes certifications and compliance reports pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, as well as references to reports filed on Form 8-K during the fiscal year.

The registrant has no voting stock or class of common stock held by non-affiliates, and the filing does not include financial statements or supplementary data.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities Inc 6.375% (STRATS) Cl A-1 annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.