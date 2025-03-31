Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities Series 2006-1 (GJR) reports earnings

In This Story GJR 0.00%

Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities Series 2006-1 (GJR0.00% ) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing indicates that the registrant is not a well-known seasoned issuer and has filed all required reports during the preceding 12 months.

The filing states that the registrant is a non-accelerated filer and not a shell company.

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, is identified as the Swap Counterparty in relation to the issuing entity.

The Trustee, identified as a party in the servicing function, reported a material instance of noncompliance related to the late remittance of a distribution.

The Trustee has implemented remediation steps to address the identified noncompliance.

The filing includes exhibits such as a Rule 13a-14/15d-14 Certification and reports on compliance with servicing criteria.

The filing contains no information on business operations, risk factors, or legal proceedings, as these items were omitted in accordance with General Instruction J to Form 10-K.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities Inc. STRATS Trust for Procter&Gamble Securities Series 2006-1 annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.