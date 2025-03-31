Talphera Inc. (TLPH) reports earnings

In This Story TLPH -12.97%

Talphera Inc. (TLPH-12.97% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.

The company reported a net loss of $13.0 million for 2024, compared to a net loss of $18.4 million in 2023. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to reduced selling, general, and administrative expenses following the divestment of DSUVIA.

Research and development expenses increased to $6.7 million in 2024 from $5.5 million in 2023, mainly due to costs associated with the development of Niyad, a regional anticoagulant for the dialysis circuit.

Talphera's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $8.9 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $9.4 million at the end of 2023. The company expects to need additional capital to fund its planned operations over the next 12 months.

In January 2024, Talphera entered into an agreement with XOMA to monetize future payments related to DSUVIA sales to the Department of Defense, receiving $8.0 million in proceeds.

The company completed a private placement in January 2024, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million from the sale of pre-funded warrants.

Talphera's strategy focuses on developing and commercializing Niyad and expanding its portfolio to include additional acute care therapies for use in medically supervised settings.

The company continues to face significant risks, including its need for additional capital, potential delays in clinical trials, and competition in the pharmaceutical industry.

Talphera's management has concluded that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern, given its current cash resources and projected operating expenses.

The company is actively seeking additional funding through public or private equity offerings, debt securities, or strategic partnerships to support its operations and development programs.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Talphera Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.