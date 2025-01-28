Black-owned brands are urging consumers not to boycott Target over its DEI retreat

This story incorporates reporting from 9NEWS, Bossip and Reuters.



Black-owned brands are cautioning consumers against a boycott of Target amid concerns over the retailer’s reduced emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The move comes as Target navigates its corporate strategy, sparking debate across various communities. Prominent figures such as Tabitha Brown have publicly voiced their concerns, stressing that a boycott could inadvertently harm Black-owned businesses that rely on Target’s vast market presence to reach consumers.

Target recently faced mounting criticism for scaling back its DEI commitments, which triggered calls for a boycott from some corners. While some businesses benefited from Target’s previous initiatives, the retailer confirmed it remains committed to supporting prominent events such as Twin Cities Pride. Target’s engagement in community events demonstrates its ongoing involvement, albeit reduced, in diversity initiatives.

Figures such as Brown highlight the potential unintended consequences a boycott could have on Black entrepreneurs. Brown, whose brands are sold at Target, used social media to articulate how boycotts might affect Black-owned brands. Brown’s position underscores fears that sales disruptions could be misinterpreted by retailers, overshadowing the genuine market demand for minority-owned brands.

The broader implications of the boycott extend beyond individual brands. Black business owners and community organizers are emphasizing the interconnected nature of business ecosystems. Calls for reconsideration reflect a concern that short-term gains from boycotting could set back longer-term goals for representation and economic empowerment within major retail channels.

For stakeholders, the focus is shifting towards calibrated responses that maintain accountability without undermining existing support structures. Adjustments in corporate policies yield different impacts across communities—prompting Black entrepreneurs to advocate for constructive dialogues over divisive actions. The emphasis remains on leveraging existing platforms, like Target, to amplify minority voices in the retail landscape.

