Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Target slashes bonuses, Walmart holds the eggs, and cheaper Wegovy: Business news roundup

Business News

Target slashes bonuses, Walmart holds the eggs, and cheaper Wegovy: Business news roundup

Plus, Delaware tries to keep Mark Zuckerberg from following Elon Musk out the door

Image for article titled Target slashes bonuses, Walmart holds the eggs, and cheaper Wegovy: Business news roundup
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images), Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool (Getty Images), Jason Miller / Stringer (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images)
Target's employee bonuses are being slashed

Target’s employee bonuses are being slashed

A Target in Albany, California.
A Target in Albany, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Target has announced it will reduce bonuses for salaried employees due to weak consumer spending and inflationary pressures.

Bloomberg, citing sources with knowledge of the situation, said employees will receive 87% of their eligible 2024 bonuses, a sharp decline from the previous year, when workers received 100% of their bonuses, with some even seeing their payouts double.

8 key drug patents expiring soon — and what it means for the market

8 key drug patents expiring soon — and what it means for the market

In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Nothing drives down a drug’s price like competition. According the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a drug’s wholesale price drops by an average of 39% after just one generic competitor enters the market. With four generic competitors, prices tumble by 79%. These reductions translate into billions of dollars in savings for American consumers.

Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug Wegovy is now cheaper for even more patients

Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drug Wegovy is now cheaper for even more patients

In this photo illustration, the injectable weight-loss medication Wegovy is available at New City Halstead Pharmacy on April 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
In this photo illustration, the injectable weight-loss medication Wegovy is available at New City Halstead Pharmacy on April 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Novo Nordisk (NVO), the maker of the blockbuster drug Ozempic, is cutting the price of its weight loss drug by more than half for even more patients that pay without insurance.

Delaware just passed a 'billionaires bill' to keep Zuckerberg from following Musk out the door

Delaware just passed a ‘billionaires bill’ to keep Zuckerberg from following Musk out the door

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms is one of several companies said to be considering reincorporating otuside of Delaware.
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms is one of several companies said to be considering reincorporating otuside of Delaware.
Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool (Getty Images)

Delaware lawmakers on Tuesday night passed a bill restructuring its corporate code, as the state tries to prevent companies like Meta (META) from exiting the state.

Walmart is taking the eggs out of Easter to save money

Walmart is taking the eggs out of Easter to save money

A Walmart in Chicago, Illinois.
A Walmart in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Walmart wants shoppers to celebrate Easter, even if eggs aren’t included in this year’s basket.

The company says its holiday meal for Easter 2025 is cheaper than last year’s, adding that it has something for “everybunny.” This year, Walmart’s (WMT) nine-item meal kit will feed eight for less than $6 per person, with a complete meal priced under $40. In comparison, last year’s kit included 15 items, including eggs, and served up to 10 people, with a total cost of under $80, or less than $8 per person.

Berkshire Hathaway employee finally wins Warren Buffet's $1 million March Madness bracket

Berkshire Hathaway employee finally wins Warren Buffet’s $1 million March Madness bracket

Image for article titled Target slashes bonuses, Walmart holds the eggs, and cheaper Wegovy: Business news roundup
Photo: Jason Miller / Stringer (Getty Images)

A Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) employee has finally won Warren Buffet’s $1 million jackpot for the company’s March Madness bracket.

The employee, who was not named, works for a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary called FlightSafety International. The worker won the jackpot for correctly guessing 31 of the 32 first-round games.

Starbucks' CEO wants you to sit and stay awhile. His college coffeehouse could be the answer

Starbucks’ CEO wants you to sit and stay awhile. His college coffeehouse could be the answer

Image for article titled Target slashes bonuses, Walmart holds the eggs, and cheaper Wegovy: Business news roundup
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

In Starbucks (SBUX)’ most recent earnings call, CEO Brian Niccol hit on the company’s “Back to Starbucks” theme, an effort to return the chain to its roots.

Trump's auto tariffs will have a 'significant' impact on Tesla, Elon Musk says

Trump’s auto tariffs will have a ‘significant’ impact on Tesla, Elon Musk says

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends a cabinet meeting held by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends a cabinet meeting held by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s new auto tariffs will have a “significant” effect on Tesla (TSLA), CEO Elon Musk says.

“Important to note that Tesla is NOT unscathed here,” Musk said on his X on Wednesday evening. “To be clear, this will affect the price of parts in Tesla cars that come from other countries. The cost impact is not trivial,” he added in another post.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Old Navy says its in-store experience is getting a taste of artificial intelligence

Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know

Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here’s what to know

Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The expansion comes as Tesla and other automakers push for a federal approach to regulation

