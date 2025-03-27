Walmart is taking the eggs out of Easter to save money

Walmart wants shoppers to celebrate Easter, even if eggs aren’t included in this year’s basket.

The company says its holiday meal for Easter 2025 is cheaper than last year’s, adding that it has something for “everybunny.” This year, Walmart’s (WMT+0.64% ) nine-item meal kit will feed eight for less than $6 per person, with a complete meal priced under $40. In comparison, last year’s kit included 15 items, including eggs, and served up to 10 people, with a total cost of under $80, or less than $8 per person.

Tricia Moriarty, a Walmart spokesperson, told Reuters (TRI+0.35% ) in an email that the retailer chose to include only key items found in an Easter meal, excluding pantry staples like eggs, milk, and butter. Walmart did not immediately respond to Quartz’s request for comment on why these items were left out.

Walmart’s modest Easter basket offering comes as eggs continue to reach soar, largely due to a bird flu outbreak that caused a shortage. However, prices are expected to drop this month, thanks to a combination of factors, including a decline in outbreaks, weaker demand, and an increase in egg supply.

CEO Doug McMillon has acknowledged the strain of sky-high food prices on lower-income consumers, noting that it has caused “frustration and pain.”

In other news, Walmart finds itself in the middle of a fierce battle as it attempts to pass U.S. tariff costs onto its Chinese suppliers. The company was recently summoned by Chinese authorities, which argued that its efforts were irresponsible and unfair.

McMillan hinted during the company’s February earnings call that tariffs could force the retailer to pass those costs onto consumers. Other retailers, including Costco (COST+1.10% ), Target (TGT+0.76% ), and Best Buy (BBY+0.23% ), also have said they would raise prices should tariffs be implemented.