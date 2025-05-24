Target's red flag, Walmart vs. Trump, and Elon Musk vs. Bill Gates: Business news roundup

Elon Musk has hit back at Bill Gates’s claim that his cuts to the U.S. foreign aid budget will kill millions of children.

“Who does Bill Gates think he is to make comments about the welfare of children, given that he has frequented Jeffrey Epstein?” the Tesla (TSLA) CEO said Tuesday, during an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha. “I’d like him to show us any evidence,” Musk added.

