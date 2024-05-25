Lifestyle

Bye bye Taylor Swift's jet, weight loss drug research, and summer travel spots: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, the most bizarre alien worlds, according to NASA

Image for article titled Bye bye Taylor Swift&#39;s jet, weight loss drug research, and summer travel spots: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Ricardo Rubio (AP), Kevin Mazur (Getty Images), Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images), Finnbarr Webster (Getty Images), Mark Peterson - Pool (Getty Images), David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe (Getty Images), Screenshot: FOX5 / Kotaku, Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt (Caltech-IPAC), TheInventory, Illustration: W. M. Keck Observatory/Adam Makarenko
In This Story
Ozempic, Wegovy linked to cases of stomach paralysis, new research shows

The GLP-1 semaglutide is the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, both sold by the company Novo Nordisk
The GLP-1 semaglutide is the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, both sold by the company Novo Nordisk
Photo: Ricardo Rubio (AP)

New research this month is the latest to link the use of Ozempic, Wegovy, and other GLP-1 drugs to a greater risk of gastroparesis, a potentially serious medical condition. So what exactly is gastroparesis and how worried should you be about it if you’re on or thinking about taking these medications?

There was another Willy Wonka-esque event fail, this time with Bluey

A man in a Bluey costume disappoints patrons.
A man in a Bluey tracks suit disappointing patrons at Dirt Dog made the nightly news in Las Vegas, NV.
Screenshot: FOX5 / Kotaku
This is a free country, or so I’m told. While that doesn’t mean you’re entitled to lifesaving healthcare without going bankrupt, it does mean that if you own a hot dog bar in Las Vegas, Nevada, you can host an unofficial meet-and-greet with world famous cartoon pup Bluey and piss off hundreds of children and their parents in the process.

Congress is cracking down on private jet tracking — including Taylor Swift’s

Image for article titled Bye bye Taylor Swift&#39;s jet, weight loss drug research, and summer travel spots: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)
Celebrities and billionaires have long complained that it’s just way too easy for random people on the internet to monitor how much fuel exhaust they waste as they flit through the skies via their private jets. Well, it appears that our government’s legislators have heard these complaints and, unlike when the rest of us whine about stuff, actually done something.

This newly discovered planet has almost the same surface temperatures as Earth

An artist’s impression of Gilese 12 b in orbit around its red dwarf host star.
An artist’s impression of Gilese 12 b in orbit around its red dwarf host star.
Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt (Caltech-IPAC)
A newly discovered exoplanet, with its remarkably temperate surface temperature, is suddenly one of the most intriguing objects in our immediate celestial neighborhood. This rocky Venus-sized world transits a red dwarf star, offering astronomers the rare opportunity to study whether such planets can retain their atmospheres and potentially support life.

What will gas prices be during Memorial Day weekend?

Someone pumping gasoline into a car
Someone pumping gasoline into a car
Photo: Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images)
Memorial Day is almost here, which is usually when Americans start racking up the mileage due to vacations and other summertime travel. What will gas prices be when they start doing so?

10 places people want to go this summer, according to Airbnb

Sand castles
Sand castles
Photo: Finnbarr Webster (Getty Images)
With Memorial Day upon us, the beginning of the summer travel season in the U.S. has officially begun.

In April, Airbnb put together lists of trending travel destinations in both the U.S. and abroad. The company compiled the list using recent search data on its website for the summer months. Several host cities for America’s Soccer Tournament, which begins in June, made the list, including Las Vegas and Glendale, Arizona.

The most bizarre alien worlds, according to NASA

An illustration of TOI-1798, a star system with two planets, one of which is a Super-Earth so close to its star that one year on this alien world is the equivalent of half an Earth day.
An illustration of TOI-1798, a star system with two planets, one of which is a Super-Earth so close to its star that one year on this alien world is the equivalent of half an Earth day.
Illustration: W. M. Keck Observatory/Adam Makarenko
Do we live in an unusual star system? Astronomers have been trying to figure out if the Solar System is unique compared to other stars and their orbiting planets, and they just took a major step towards answering the longstanding cosmic mystery.

Second human tests positive for bird flu amid dairy heard outbreak

Two researchers at The Broad Institute, Sabeti Lab testing purchased milk at area grocery stores for the presence of bird flu.
Two researchers at The Broad Institute, Sabeti Lab testing purchased milk at area grocery stores for the presence of bird flu.
Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe (Getty Images)
The state of Michigan reported its first human case of H5N1, commonly called the bird flu, on Wednesday according to a press release from Michigan Health and Human Services. It’s just the third human case ever detected in the U.S. and the second of the current outbreak that has alarmed public health officials who are concerned about the potential for the virus to mutate.

The best Memorial Day weekend deals

Image for article titled Bye bye Taylor Swift&#39;s jet, weight loss drug research, and summer travel spots: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: TheInventory
This Memorial Day, honor the heroes and score big with unbeatable sales! From tech to fashion, home goods to travel, retailers nationwide are offering incredible discounts to kick off the summer season. Don’t miss out on the chance to save big and celebrate the spirit of Memorial Day with these must-shop sales!

