Bye bye Taylor Swift's jet, weight loss drug research, and summer travel spots: Lifestyle news roundup

In This Story ABNB -0.62%

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

New research this month is the latest to link the use of Ozempic, Wegovy, and other GLP-1 drugs to a greater risk of gastroparesis, a potentially serious medical condition. So what exactly is gastroparesis and how worried should you be about it if you’re on or thinking about taking these medications?

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

This is a free country, or so I’m told. While that doesn’t mean you’re entitled to lifesaving healthcare without going bankrupt, it does mean that if you own a hot dog bar in Las Vegas, Nevada, you can host an unofficial meet-and-greet with world famous cartoon pup Bluey and piss off hundreds of children and their parents in the process.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

Celebrities and billionaires have long complained that it’s just way too easy for random people on the internet to monitor how much fuel exhaust they waste as they flit through the skies via their private jets. Well, it appears that our government’s legislators have heard these complaints and, unlike when the rest of us whine about stuff, actually done something.

Read More

Advertisement

A newly discovered exoplanet, with its remarkably temperate surface temperature, is suddenly one of the most intriguing objects in our immediate celestial neighborhood. This rocky Venus-sized world transits a red dwarf star, offering astronomers the rare opportunity to study whether such planets can retain their atmospheres and potentially support life.

Read More

Advertisement

Memorial Day is almost here, which is usually when Americans start racking up the mileage due to vacations and other summertime travel. What will gas prices be when they start doing so?

Read More

Advertisement

With Memorial Day upon us, the beginning of the summer travel season in the U.S. has officially begun.

In April, Airbnb put together lists of trending travel destinations in both the U.S. and abroad. The company compiled the list using recent search data on its website for the summer months. Several host cities for America’s Soccer Tournament, which begins in June, made the list, including Las Vegas and Glendale, Arizona.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

Do we live in an unusual star system? Astronomers have been trying to figure out if the Solar System is unique compared to other stars and their orbiting planets, and they just took a major step towards answering the longstanding cosmic mystery.

Read More

Advertisement

The state of Michigan reported its first human case of H5N1, commonly called the bird flu, on Wednesday according to a press release from Michigan Health and Human Services. It’s just the third human case ever detected in the U.S. and the second of the current outbreak that has alarmed public health officials who are concerned about the potential for the virus to mutate.

Read More

Advertisement

This Memorial Day, honor the heroes and score big with unbeatable sales! From tech to fashion, home goods to travel, retailers nationwide are offering incredible discounts to kick off the summer season. Don’t miss out on the chance to save big and celebrate the spirit of Memorial Day with these must-shop sales!

Read More